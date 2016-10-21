Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The final presidential debate wasn't the last time Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump squared off - on Thursday night the two attended the annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York, a white-tie gala that every four years becomes a showcase for presidential politics, where the mood was a bit lighter. (Oct. 20)

