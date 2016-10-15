Donald Trump denies sex allegations, challenges Hillary Clinton to drug test Add to ...
Video: Donald Trump denies sex allegations, challenges Hillary Clinton to drug test
Oct. 15 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump ridicules allegations that he made unwanted sexual advances and challenges rival Hillary Clinton to take a drug test before their next debate.
