Video: Trump: I get 'bigger crowds' than Beyonce and Jay Z
Nov. 07 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump slams Democratic rival Hillary Clinton just ahead of Election Day saying President Barack Obama has to campaign with her because she "can't campaign."
Reuters |
