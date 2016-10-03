U.S. ELECTION Trump on veterans' PTSD: Some can't handle it Add to ...
Video: Trump on veterans' PTSD: Some can't handle it
Oct. 03 2016
Donald Trump is drawing criticism after he appeared to suggest that veterans who suffer from PTSD might not be as strong as those who don't. Trump made the reference while discussing his desire to improve mental health services for veterans.
