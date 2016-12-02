Politics Donald Trump wants James 'Mad Dog' Mattis for Secretary of Defense Add to ...
Video: Donald Trump wants James 'Mad Dog' Mattis for Secretary of Defense
Dec. 02 2016
At a 'thank you' victory rally in Cincinnati Thursday evening, President-elect Donald Trump announced he would "appoint" former Marine Corps General James Mattis as Secretary of Defense.
AP Video |
Show Description
