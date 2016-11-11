United States Anti-Trump protesters block off Miami highway during march Add to ...
Video: Anti-Trump protesters block off Miami highway during march
Nov. 11 2016
Protesters took to the streets of Miami Friday night to protest Donald Trump's election. At one point, crowds marched onto and blocked Interstate 395.
