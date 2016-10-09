U.S. ELECTION 'This is locker room talk': Trump responds to vulgar comments at U.S. presidential debate Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: 'This is locker room talk': Trump responds to vulgar comments at U.S. presidential debate
Oct. 09 2016
After his campaign was bogged down by the video tape since its release Friday, Trump responds to viewers at the second presidential tape
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
The Globe and Mail |
Show Description
Show Description
After his campaign was bogged down by the video tape since its release Friday, Trump responds to viewers at the second presidential tape