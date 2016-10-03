U.S. ELECTION Trump says he 'brilliantly' used tax laws Add to ...
Oct. 03 2016
While speaking at a rally in Pueblo, Colorado, Donald Trump on Monday said he had used the country's tax laws "brilliantly" as he faced continued scrutiny over his tax history.
