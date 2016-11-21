Trump says he will withdraw from TPP trade deal on day one of presidency Add to ...
Video: Trump says he will withdraw from TPP trade deal on day one of presidency
Nov. 21 2016
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump releases a video laying out actions he will take on his first day in office on Jan. 20, including withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.
Reuters |
