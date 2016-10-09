U.S. ELECTION 2016 Trump compares single-payer health-care to Canada's system, labels it 'a disaster' Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Trump compares single-payer health-care to Canada's system, labels it 'a disaster'
Oct. 09 2016
Canada made an appearance at the second U.S. presidential debate as Donald Trump brought up Canada's healthcare system.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
The Globe and Mail |
Show Description
Show Description
Canada made an appearance at the second U.S. presidential debate as Donald Trump brought up Canada's healthcare system.