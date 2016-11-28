United States Donald Trump slams recount efforts, claims voter fraud Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Donald Trump slams recount efforts, claims voter fraud
Nov. 28 2016
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has taken to Twitter again to blast election recount efforts and to claim voter fraud cost him the popular vote. Linda So reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has taken to Twitter again to blast election recount efforts and to claim voter fraud cost him the popular vote. Linda So reports.