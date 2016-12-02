Politics Donald Trump's supporters optimistic during Cincinnati rally Add to ...
Video: Donald Trump's supporters optimistic during Cincinnati rally
Dec. 02 2016
Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump said they're enthusiastic about his Presidency and glad that he's sticking to positions he voiced in his campaign. Trump held a rally in Cincinnati on Thursday.
