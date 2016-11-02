U.S. Election 2016 Trump urges supporters to vote early in battleground Florida Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Trump urges supporters to vote early in battleground Florida
Nov. 02 2016
Donald Trump is urging his supporters "to pretend we're slightly losing" in order to drive up enthusiasm in the crucial battleground of Florida. (Nov. 2)
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
AP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
Donald Trump is urging his supporters "to pretend we're slightly losing" in order to drive up enthusiasm in the crucial battleground of Florida. (Nov. 2)