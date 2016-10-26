Trump's Hollywood star vandalized Add to ...
Video: Trump's Hollywood star vandalized
Oct. 26 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was badly vandalized, possibly with a sledgehammer overnight.
Reuters |
