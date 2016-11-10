U.S. Election 2016 Donald Trump's transition planning starts to take shape Add to ...
Video: Donald Trump's transition planning starts to take shape
Nov. 10 2016
With some 70 days to go before Donald Trump takes control of the White House, the President-elect's senior team is working to choose key leadership roles. While he campaigned on being an outsider, experts say he should include insiders as well.
