Turkey's Erdogan blames Kurdish militants after car bomb kills 13 Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Turkey's Erdogan blames Kurdish militants after car bomb kills 13
Dec. 17 2016
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan says the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) is responsible for a car bomb attack on a bus in the central city of Kayseri that killed 13 people and wounded 55 more, almost all of them soldiers. Scarlett Cvitanovich reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan says the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) is responsible for a car bomb attack on a bus in the central city of Kayseri that killed 13 people and wounded 55 more, almost all of them soldiers. Scarlett Cvitanovich reports.