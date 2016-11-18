Turkey Landslide at copper mine kills three, traps 13 Add to ...
Video: Landslide at copper mine kills three, traps 13
Nov. 18 2016
Rescuers are still working to free 13 miners trapped underground after heavy rains triggered a landslide at a copper mine in southeastern Turkey. Diane Hodges reports.
