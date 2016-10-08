Two police officers dead, one wounded in California Add to ...
Video: Two police officers dead, one wounded in California
Oct. 08 2016
Police in Palm Springs, California are searching for the man who shot and killed two officers and wounded another as they were attempting to resolve a domestic disturbance.
