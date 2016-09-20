Warning: Graphic content. Unarmed black man fatally shot by police in Oklahoma Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Warning: Graphic content. Unarmed black man fatally shot by police in Oklahoma
Sep. 20 2016
The U.S. Department of Justice has been asked to investigate the shooting death of an unarmed black man by Tulsa police Friday night. The victim's sister is demanding that charges are pressed against the officer responsible
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
AP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
The U.S. Department of Justice has been asked to investigate the shooting death of an unarmed black man by Tulsa police Friday night. The victim's sister is demanding that charges are pressed against the officer responsible