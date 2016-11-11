Ottawa Veterans share views on the meaning of Remembrance Day Add to ...
Video: Veterans share views on the meaning of Remembrance Day
Nov. 11 2016
Second World War veteran Charles Jefferson says Remembrance Day is a time to honour the dead and wounded, and to consider why we fight wars. Several veterans shared their thoughts on the day, Friday, at an Ottawa ceremony.
