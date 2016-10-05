U.S. ELECTION Vice presidential candidates spar over Trump's taxes Add to ...
Video: Vice presidential candidates spar over Trump's taxes
Oct. 04 2016
Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Tim Kaine have a heated exchange on Donald Trump's taxes and claims that Mr. Trump may not have paid taxes for 18 years.
Show Description
Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Tim Kaine have a heated exchange on Donald Trump's taxes and claims that Mr. Trump may not have paid taxes for 18 years.