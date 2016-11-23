Thanksgiving Governor of Virginia accepts annual deer tribute Add to ...
Video: Governor of Virginia accepts annual deer tribute
Nov. 23 2016
Native American tribes in Virginia fulfill the requirements of a 338-year-old treaty and present the state's governor with their annual tribute of a deer and other gifts.
Reuters |
