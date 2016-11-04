Visiting the slice of the U.S. attached to B.C. (ahead of the presidential election) Add to ... SHARE Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Restart playlist Video: Visiting the slice of the U.S. attached to B.C. (ahead of the presidential election) Nov. 04 2016 Point Roberts is attached to the Lower Mainland and is detached from the rest of the United States, but the election is still top of mind for its residents EMAIL THIS Share Copy link to video Embed This Video The Globe and Mail | Nov. 04 2016 Show Description Point Roberts is attached to the Lower Mainland and is detached from the rest of the United States, but the election is still top of mind for its residents