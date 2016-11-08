U.S. Election 2016 Voters flock to Susan B. Anthony's grave on Election Day Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Voters flock to Susan B. Anthony's grave on Election Day
Nov. 08 2016
Hundreds of voters flock to Susan B. Anthony's grave on Election Day to pay their respects to the pioneer who paved the way for women's suffrage.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Hundreds of voters flock to Susan B. Anthony's grave on Election Day to pay their respects to the pioneer who paved the way for women's suffrage.