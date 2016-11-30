Ukraine Watch as Chernobyl is enveloped in a massive new tomb Add to ...
Video: Watch as Chernobyl is enveloped in a massive new tomb
Nov. 30 2016
A huge new enclosure has been moved into place over the site of the Chernobyl reactor that exploded in 1986. The structure is meant to shelter the site for at least a century, and prevent further radiation leakage.
