World Hillary Clinton gives concession speech after election defeat Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Hillary Clinton's concession speech: ‘Never stop believing that fighting for what’s right is worth it’
Nov. 09 2016
‘I hope he will be a successful president for all Americans,’ she said of president-elect Donald Trump to supporters in New York Wednesday
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
The Globe and Mail |
Show Description
Show Description
‘I hope he will be a successful president for all Americans,’ she said of president-elect Donald Trump to supporters in New York Wednesday