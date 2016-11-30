United States White House weighs in on Donald Trump's flag-burning tweet Add to ...
Video: White House weighs in on Donald Trump's flag-burning tweet
Nov. 30 2016
White House Spokesman Josh Earnest weighs in on a Tweet from President-elect Donald Trump that said burning the U.S. flag should be punishable as a crime.
Reuters |
