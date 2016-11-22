Politics White nationalists give Nazi salute at convention while praising Trump Add to ...
Video: White nationalists give Nazi salute at convention while praising Trump
Nov. 22 2016
The National Policy Institute held its annual conference in Washington last Saturday. Richard Spencer, President of NPI gave the closing speech where supporters performed a Nazi salute.
