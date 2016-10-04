U.S. ELECTION Who are Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton's running mates? Add to ... SHARE Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Restart playlist Video: Who are Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton's running mates? Oct. 04 2016 We know who the U.S. presidential candidates are, but what about their running mates, Tim Kaine and Mike Pence? EMAIL THIS Share Copy link to video Embed This Video The Globe and Mail | Oct. 04 2016 Show Description We know who the U.S. presidential candidates are, but what about their running mates, Tim Kaine and Mike Pence?