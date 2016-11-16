Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jameel Jaffer, the director of the Knight First Amendment Institute and author of 'The Drone Memos,' says that president-elect Donald Trump is inheriting a large amount of power and decision-making ability in national security, largely due to presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

