United States Growing wildfires force evacuations in suburban Tennessee Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Growing wildfires force evacuations in suburban Tennessee
Nov. 29 2016
Wildfires threaten homes and businesses in two small Tennessee resort towns north of the Great Smoky Mountains, forcing residents and visitors to flee. Mana Rabiee reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Wildfires threaten homes and businesses in two small Tennessee resort towns north of the Great Smoky Mountains, forcing residents and visitors to flee. Mana Rabiee reports.