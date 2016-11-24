Peru Ongoing wildfires engulf thousands of acres Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Ongoing wildfires engulf thousands of acres
Nov. 24 2016
Wildfires continue to rage in Peru, killing hundreds of cattle and threatening the bear that was the inspiration for the Paddington bear children's books. Deborah Lutterbeck reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Wildfires continue to rage in Peru, killing hundreds of cattle and threatening the bear that was the inspiration for the Paddington bear children's books. Deborah Lutterbeck reports.