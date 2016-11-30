Politics Sam Oosterhoff, youngest-ever Ontario MPP, 'absolutely not' a homophobe Add to ...
Video: Sam Oosterhoff, youngest-ever Ontario MPP, 'absolutely not' a homophobe
Nov. 30 2016
The youngest-ever member of Ontario's legislature says he opposes a new law giving all parents equal status because it replaces "mother" and "father" with "parent." When questioned, Sam Oosterhoff said he is "absolutely not" a homophobe.
