U.S. ELECTION Religious leader comments on Donald Trump's proposed ban on Muslims entering the U.S. Add to ... SHARE Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Restart playlist Video: Leader of 20 million Muslims has thoughts on Donald Trump's proposed ban Oct. 27 2016 Caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad talks about what he thinks about Donald Trump's proposed ban on all Muslims entering the U.S. EMAIL THIS Share Copy link to video Embed This Video The Globe and Mail | Oct. 27 2016 Show Description Caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad talks about what he thinks about Donald Trump's proposed ban on all Muslims entering the U.S.