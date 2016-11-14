Obama on Trump: 'Reality has a way of asserting itself' Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Obama on Trump: 'Reality has a way of asserting itself'
Nov. 14 2016
U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about President-elect Donald Trump in his first news conference since last week's election results
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
The Globe and Mail |
Show Description
Show Description
U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about President-elect Donald Trump in his first news conference since last week's election results