Finance Minister Bill Morneau will table his Liberal government’s second budget on March 22, a document that sources say will include a heavy focus on skills training in response to a rapidly-changing workforce.

With little room left for new spending, the 2017 budget is expected to be a stay-the-course document that will provide new detail on existing government plans for infrastructure spending, innovation and research and a review of federal tax credits.

Mr. Morneau made the date announcement in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

Sources say the tax credit review – which is based on a Liberal Party platform pledge to raise $3-billion in new revenue by eliminating tax breaks that primarily benefit wealthy Canadians – will continue beyond the budget. While some credits will be eliminated in the budget, the government appears to have been convinced by arguments from accounting bodies and other groups that more ambitious tax reform will require more time and consultations.

Keeping the tax review alive beyond the budget also buys the Canadian government time as it waits to see what emerges from pledges of major tax reform south of the border from U.S. President Donald Trump and the Republican-led Congress. Canadian business groups have warned that Canada risks being at a competitive disadvantage if the U.S. sharply reduces personal and business tax rates.

Sources say the budget’s focus on skills will be part of a longer-term approach to the Canadian economy, which is facing demographic pressures as the share of working-age Canadians to retirees is shrinking. Measures to encourage specific groups – including aboriginals, low-income Canadians and women with young children – to boost their participation in the workforce will be a central theme.

Mr. Morneau’s advisory council on economic growth – which worked directly with the finance minister and his team over the past year – highlighted these issues in a February report. Sources did not confirm specific policy moves that will be announced in the budget in this area, but the growth council did suggest enhancing the Working Income Tax Benefit (WITB), which is aimed at shielding low-income Canadians from tax and social benefit penalties that can come with re-entering the workforce.

The growth council said that even with a planned enhancement in 2019, the WITB would phase out entirely when annual net income reaches about $21,000, which the report said is well below the estimated living wage in Toronto.

At a speech in Germany last month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on the world’s business leaders to “pay a living wage,” but he did not elaborate on whether he was preparing any policy measures in that regard.

The Liberal government was elected on a central plank of running deficits to boost economic growth through infrastructure spending, but the Parliamentary Budget Officer and a Senate committee have warned that the spending has been slow to get out the door.

On infrastructure, the 2017 budget is expected to provide more detailed breakdowns of its long-term spending plan. The total amounts are not likely to change much from what Mr. Morneau outlined in his Nov. 1 fiscal update, which increased federal infrastructure spending to $186.7-billion over 12 years.

While some new projects are expected to be highlighted in the budget as examples of what’s to come, funding announcements related to big projects will have to wait. Ottawa has not yet formally launched its second phase of funding for large projects, which means provinces have not yet submitted wish lists of projects for funding.

Mr. Morneau’s Nov. 1 update added trade and transportation as well as rural and northern communities to the three existing categories of public transit, green infrastructure and social infrastructure that the Liberals have promised to focus on.

One senior government official said the budget will have more to say on federal efforts to promote trade infrastructure.

John Gamble, president and CEO of the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies Canada, said his members are not seeing evidence of increased construction activity in spite of the political promises under the Liberals – and the Conservatives before them – to hike infrastructure spending.

“We’re very excited and very supportive of the fact that we’ve seen three successive budgets, from two governments, and each one of them has legitimately claimed to be the largest infrastructure investment in Canadian history,” he said. “However in practical terms, we have just not seen the corresponding level of design activity so far. We know there are a lot of reasons. We’re just trying to convey a sense of urgency.”

With files from Robert Fife

