Ontario has balanced its budget for the first time in a decade, opening the taps to pour billions into health care and consumer-friendly spending, while wagering that a fast-growing economy will keep the province’s books in the black through next year’s election.

Premier Kathleen Wynne has eased back on the austerity imposed in Ontario in recent years as her Liberals have sought to erase the province’s deficit, allocating nearly $7-billion in new funding for health care over three years, including increasing hospitals’ operating budgets and providing free prescription drugs for everyone 24 years and under. This comes on top of an already announced promise to spend $1.44-billion to provide relief to homeowners from rapidly rising electricity rates. The newfound largesse however comes with no immediate plan to get the province’s ballooning debt under control.

Released only 14 months before Ontarians head to the polls, the $141-billion budget is a campaign document for Ms. Wynne and Finance Minister Charles Sousa. The sprinkling of new spending will come as Ms. Wynne’s approval rating has tumbled close to the single digits in recent months and polls have shown widespread dissatisfaction with her government.

“This balanced budget writes a new chapter for the people of Ontario,” Mr. Sousa told reporters as he unveiled his budget on Thursday afternoon. Calling the budget “socially progressive,” the Finance Minister celebrated balancing the books while providing billions in new funding for children, seniors and middle-class voters, all while avoiding any major tax increases.

The budget contains nearly $518-million in new operating funding for the province’s hospitals over the next year, an increase of more than 3 per cent that comes after years of frozen budgets. The health budget has been increased for the next three years by $7-billion. The Finance Minister described the additional funding for health care as a “booster shot.” The new youth drug coverage plan will cost $465-million per year.

Mr. Sousa is projecting that the province’s books will remain balanced until the end of the decade, aided by a fast-growing economy that has driven up tax revenues. Ontario’s soaring housing market will help pay for the new spending, with the land transfer tax now expected to collect $3.1-billion annually, nearly double what it was four years ago.

A 16-point housing plan was unveiled last Thursday to make housing more affordable by levying a new tax on foreign buyers and introducing rent controls.

While there have been questions from Ontario’s independent Financial Accountability Office about whether the Liberals could balance the budget without significant tax increases or spending cuts, Mr. Sousa dismissed any suggestion that his budget forecast is too rosy.

“Every year, we’ve been told that we won’t be able to achieve our targets,” he said. “And every year, every single year, we exceed our targets and we surpass expectations.”

Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown accused the Liberals of presenting a “so-called” balanced budget. He said the province’s debt has more than doubled since the Liberals came to power in 2003, but there is no plan in the budget to get it under control.

“The Wynne Liberals are cooking the books a year before the next election,” Mr. Brown said.

The government is putting off reducing the province’s net debt as a percentage of gross domestic product until well into the future. Expected to top $311-billion over the coming year, Ontario has the highest subnational debt in the world. The province’s ballooning debt will cause the net debt-to-GDP ratio to swell to 37.5 per cent in the next fiscal year. The government has set a target of fiscal year 2030 to reduce the debt ratio to where it was 22 years earlier at the pre-recession level of 27 per cent.

Ontario is currently spending more than $1-billion monthly to service the debt.

The province will take in $141.7-billion in revenue over the next fiscal year, up $8.4-billion from the previous year. Expenses, including interest on debt, will climb to $141.1-billion, up from $134.8-billion.

The budget won’t patch up the provincial government’s rocky relationship with the province’s largest city or Toronto Mayor John Tory. The spending document provides little new money for affordable housing, transit infrastructure or funds to fix the crumbling Gardiner Expressway. Mr. Tory will get to cross one item off his wish list, the province will grant the city the power to put a tax on hotels that could be extended to short-term rentals like those provided by AirBnB.

While the province is adding more money to its long-term infrastructure program, now valued at $156-billion over the next decade, many of the new roads, bridges, schools and hospitals meant to be built under the plan won’t be ready for years.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath dismissed the budget as a back-of-the-napkin plan that is “meagre and disappointing.” While the budget encroaches on her party’s turf by expanding drug coverage, she critiqued it for failing to increase the province’s minimum wage.

“This budget doesn’t even come close to undoing the damage Kathleen Wynne and her Liberals have done over the last 14 years,” Ms. Horwath said.

Her New Democrats have pledged to create a universal pharamacare program and boost the minimum wage to $15 if elected next year.

One of the budget’s most pocketbook-friendly chapters is $1.4-billion earmarked to provide relief to homeowners facing rapidly rising electricity rates. The government previously announced that homeowners can expect to see a 25-per-cent reduction on average in their electricity bills starting this summer. Rate increases over the next four years would also be held to the rate of inflation.

