A group of external experts advising Finance Minister Bill Morneau will recommend several proposals in the coming months to improve on Canada’s chronically poor record of turning cutting-edge science into prosperous technology giants.

The Advisory Council of Economic Growth, chaired by Dominic Barton, global managing director of McKinsey & Co., will present its first three recommendations to the minister to stimulate Canada’s sluggish economy on Thursday. As The Globe and Mail reported Wednesday, the council is calling for a 50-per-cent increase to immigration levels and to make it easier for skilled foreigners to move to Canada; to create an “infrastructure bank” that would develop and finance infrastructure projects; and to build a new department to pursue more investment here by foreign firms.

