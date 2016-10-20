Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Advisory group to recommend ideas to boost Canada's innovation strategy Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Sean Silcoff

OTTAWA — Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A group of external experts advising Finance Minister Bill Morneau will recommend several proposals in the coming months to improve on Canada’s chronically poor record of turning cutting-edge science into prosperous technology giants.

The Advisory Council of Economic Growth, chaired by Dominic Barton, global managing director of McKinsey & Co., will present its first three recommendations to the minister to stimulate Canada’s sluggish economy on Thursday. As The Globe and Mail reported Wednesday, the council is calling for a 50-per-cent increase to immigration levels and to make it easier for skilled foreigners to move to Canada; to create an “infrastructure bank” that would develop and finance infrastructure projects; and to build a new department to pursue more investment here by foreign firms.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Sean Silcoff on Twitter: @SeanSilcoff

Also on The Globe and Mail

Canada falling behind others in tech innovations: veteran trader (BNN Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog