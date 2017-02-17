Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she will visit Washington, D.C. from Feb. 26 to March 1 to make the case for the importance of cross-border trade.

Notley says the plan is to meet with political and industry leaders and members of think tanks. She is also to meet with officials at the Canadian embassy.

She says an itinerary is still being finalized.

“With protectionism on the rise in the U.S., an export-driven economy like ours has to advocate for its interests in both Ottawa and Washington, using every means available,” Notley said Friday.

He said it is critical to remind policy-makers in the United States that Alberta’s exports to their country are key to their economy.

The premier is holding meetings with leaders of Alberta’s forestry, oil and gas, agriculture and manufacturing sectors on the best way to make the province’s case in the U.S. capital.

The U.S. Congress and President Donald Trump are publicly musing about imposing new tariffs on Canadian imports.

“Things are changing. That’s clear,” said Notley.

“It’s a bit of a volatile environment right now and so, as a government, it makes sense for us to be strategic and aligned with industry and with the federal government to get the best outcome possible.

“There may be opportunities that we don’t even imagine.”

Trade between Alberta and the United States totalled more than $100-billion in 2015. Goods worth about $80.6-billion were sent to the U.S. from the province that year.

