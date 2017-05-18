Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Carrie Tait and Kelly Cryderman

Calgary — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Alberta’s Wildrose Party and the province’s Progressive Conservative Party have agreed to a merger deal, according to a source who declined to be identified.

The parties have been negotiating a union since Jason Kenney, the former federal cabinet minister, secured the leadership of the PCs in March. Mr. Kenney’s campaign centred on joining hands with Wildrose, and he wants to lead a united party. Brian Jean leads the Wildrose and in the past has said he would run for the leadership of a larger right-wing outfit. The leaders were not immediately available for interviews.

