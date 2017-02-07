CANADIAN NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW
> A new poll from the Angus Reid Institute suggests Americans are supportive of the Trump administration’s “America first” trade policies, but they’d still like to have meaningful international ties through the United Nations and other groups.
> The head of the largest business lobby group in Washington -- the U.S. Chamber of Commerce -- told an Ottawa crowd that tearing up the North American Free Trade Agreement would be bad for all countries involved. On the defence side, minister Harjit Sajjan met with his U.S. counterpart in Washington, while Donald Trump made public comments that other NATO countries -- such as Canada -- need to step up their monetary commitments.
> The RCMP is still considering charging the man who shot and killed six at a Quebec City mosque with terrorism. Commissioner Bob Paulson says they are working to try to understand this “criminal extremism.”
> The Prime Minister praised the attention that The Globe’s “Unfounded” series is bringing to the issue of police handling of sexual assault cases, and pledged the government would do what it could to help.
> Over the past year, the Canadian government has stopped taking as many LGBT Iranian refugees and told them to apply for asylum in the U.S. instead. Those plans have been dramatically shaken up by the Trump administration’s block of immigrants from Iran.
> The flipside of the Phoenix payout problems: the federal government has inadvertently overpaid $70-million to public servants, and it has had a tough time getting that money back.
> The Liberal government’s economic growth council says Canadian seniors should be encouraged to work past the age of 65 and proposed a new “FutureSkills Lab” to address the pernicious problem of skills training.
> And Rob Silver, the former Liberal adviser, CBC commentator and the husband to Katie Telford, the chief of staff to the Prime Minister, has another skill: fantasy baseball. He recently won a $125,000 prize in a North American fantasy baseball competition.
U.S. NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW
> The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will hold a hearing today to listen to arguments on whether or not U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration ban of citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries should be restored. We’ve broken down the complex and decentralized U.S. judicial system and the path that the executive order has taken since being signed.
> On Capitol Hill, the Senate will vote on Mr. Trump’s Education Secretary nominee, Betsy DeVos. Democrats refused to yield the floor overnight in order to convince another Republican senator to vote against Ms. Devos; two Republican senators announced last week they would not confirm her, making it a 50-50 tie. Constituents have been flooding GOP Senators’ phone lines and inboxes in the hopes of getting one more to flip. One Utah resident even sent her senator a pizza to try and get the message across. One roadblock in the way of tanking Ms. Devos’ nomination: she and her family have made political donations to nearly half of the Republican caucus.
> The White House has lashed out at the media for undercovering terrorist attacks. A list of 78 attacks since 2014 released by the Trump administration includes San Bernardino, Paris, Ottawa, Brussels and Dhaka.
> Mr. Trump’s pick for Labor Secretary employed an undocumented immigrant as a housekeeper, according to The Huffington Post.
> And the Speaker of the U.K.’s House of Commons says Mr. Trump is not welcome to address the chamber when he eventually comes to Britain on a state visit.
LUNCHTIME LONG READ
In a long interview with Politico, James Baker -- former Reagan chief of staff and U.S. secretary of state -- talks about President Trump’s problem: implementation. “Running a business and running the government are two entirely different functions, quite frankly, and process matters,” he said.
WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT
Globe and Mail editorial board: “Pro tip for the Conservative Party of Canada: Don’t criticize Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for vacationing on an island owned by a billionaire philanthropist while the leader of your own party is vacationing on a yacht owned by a billionaire oilman.”
Margaret Wente (The Globe and Mail): “Mr. O’Leary is a blustering ignoramus. But he could well be the Conservatives’ best hope. Voters across the Western world have developed a hankering for disruptive populists who aren’t afraid to challenge the establishment and break some china to get things done. That’s how he has positioned himself.”
Chantal Hébert (Toronto Star): “Maxime Bernier has collected more money than any of his rivals and the largest number of contributions. There are fewer Conservative members in Quebec than in the other large provinces. Given that, his tally suggests he has a broader base. In the big picture, that matters. With every riding worth the same number of leadership votes regardless of the size of its membership, it is not good enough to have the most boots on the ground if those are concentrated in a single region.”
Catherine Rampell (The Washington Post): “The United States isn’t the only country that’s a complete basket case right now. Basically the entire world has reached record levels of political chaos and uncertainty.”
Colin Robertson (The Globe and Mail): “Mr. Trudeau has kept the lid on anti-Trump comments, in contrast to the unforced errors by cabinet, caucus and senior staff during the Jean Chrétien, Paul Martin and Stephen Harper governments that unnecessarily marred relations with the George W. Bush and Obama administrations.”
John Doyle (The Globe and Mail): “It’s weird the way it works: TV satire failed to match the tumult of the U.S. presidential campaign and seemed to sag into irrelevancy, but now that Donald Trump is President the genre is essential, excoriating viewing.”
Matthew Yglesias (Vox): “Trump is getting things done, but all presidents do that. Look at what he’s not getting done. A Republican-controlled Congress bowed to public outrage over an attempt to water down an ethics office. Trump dramatically downscaled his own executive order barring entry to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries. He’s having unprecedented difficulty getting his Cabinet nominees confirmed, even though the Senate’s rules have changed to make confirmations easier than ever. Conservatives in Congress have put their big plans to privatize Medicare and public lands on hold. And the drive to repeal the Affordable Care Act is running into very big trouble.”
