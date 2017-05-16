The Auditor-General has found that 20 per cent of RCMP members who seek mental health treatment never return to active duty or are simply discharged from the force, raising questions about the quality of the treatment offered to Mounties who are involved in traumatic incidents such as shootings and standoffs.

Other findings in the Auditor-General’s spring report include:

Auditor-General Michael Ferguson accused Finance Canada of failing to provide key information as part of separate audits of fossil fuel subsidies and customs duties, prolonging a long-standing dispute over access to confidential documents.

On the issue of customs duties, the Auditor-General found the federal government did not collect all potential revenues at the border, and sometimes refunded duties to importers without checking the accuracy of their claims.

Regarding foreign temporary workers, the Auditor-General determined the government failed to ensure they are always hired by Canadian firms “only as a last resort.”

On fossil fuel subsidies, the audit raised questions about the government’s effort to meet a 2009 G20 commitment to phase them out, criticizing Finance Canada for its lack of an implementation plan to achieve the goal by 2025.

In a report that sharply criticized the RCMP’s mental health strategy, which was introduced in 2014, the Auditor-General said the national police force is losing too many talented and highly trained officers. In particular, the Auditor-General said the RCMP too often fails to detect mental conditions at an early stage.

By offering inefficient treatments, the RCMP is effectively deterring members from admitting they are suffering from mental health issues, which could worsen their conditions in the long run, the report added.

“If members perceive that others who seek support are unable to continue performing their regular duties, they may believe that their own careers will be negatively affected if they seek help for mental health conditions,” the Auditor-General said.

The Auditor-General’s report stands to fuel the perception that the force is inadequately dealing with Mounties who suffer from issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder, leaving them to suffer in silence or to lose their jobs after they are involved in deadly or stressful incidents.

“These findings matter because the RCMP is only as strong as its members. If the organization does not effectively manage members’ mental health and fulfill its responsibilities to support their return to work, members struggle to carry out their duties, their confidence in the RCMP may be undermined, and the RCMP’s effectiveness may be reduced,” the Auditor-General said.

“Overall, we found that the RCMP did not adequately meet its members’ mental health needs. The RCMP was one of the first federal government organizations to introduce a mental health strategy. However, it did not make the strategy’s implementation a priority or commit the human and financial resources needed for the strategy’s full and effective implementation,” the report concluded.

The RCMP is already under fire over its inability to deal with long-standing workplace harassment issues, prompting Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale to contemplate placing the force under greater civilian management. One of the goals of increased civilian management would be to ensure that programs like health services are under the responsibility of outside experts rather than senior police officers.

Auditor-General Michael Ferguson’s latest report was produced in the context of a long-standing fight with the federal government over access to key information. In a letter to the House of Commons, to which he reports, Mr. Ferguson outlined how the department of Finance denied access to his auditors to documents that would show how their officials came to specific decisions on fossil fuel subsidies and customs duties.

“In both cases, Finance Canada confirmed the existence of the information we requested. However, as the department considered this information to be confidential to cabinet, it determined that it could not provide the information to our auditors,” Mr. Ferguson wrote.

Mr. Ferguson said his office and the government were on their way to resolving the dispute, but insisted there is still work to do before a lasting solution is in place.

“Our right to freely access information is fundamental to our work, and a cornerstone that protects our independence,” he said.

In his audit into customs duties, the Auditor-General raised questions about the rules by which the government raises more than $5-billion a year from importers of goods. For the most part, the system is based on a self-assessment process by importers, who are in a position to “circumvent the rules to their own advantage.” In a series of verifications in 2015-2016, the Canada Border Services Agency identified $42-million in lost revenue.

On the issue of temporary foreign workers, the Auditor-General found that the government approved applications from companies that “had not demonstrated reasonable efforts to train existing employees or hire unemployed Canadians.” The program was increasingly part of various companies’ business model, according to the Auditor-General, which explained why the government needed to ensure that access to foreign workers was an exception and not the rule.

“It is important for employers to make more efforts to hire and train Canadian workers and to use the program only as intended – as a last resort,” the report said.

The number of temporary foreign workers stood at 90,000 in 2015, down from 163,000 in 2013.

On fossil fuel subsidies, the Auditor-General raised questions about the government’s efforts to meet its international commitments to phase out and rationalize all inefficient benefits to companies and individuals that end up harming the environment. The plan is in the hands of the departments of Finance and Environment, although it is unclear if they have made all of the necessary changes to tax measures and government programs.

“These findings matter because without a clear understanding of the fossil fuel subsidies covered by the G20 commitment and without an implementation plan with timelines, the departments cannot ensure that they are providing the support needed for Canada to meet the commitment by 2025,” the report said.

Report Typo/Error