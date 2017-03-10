U.S. Homeland Secretary John Kelly says there have been countless attempts by terrorists to blow up passenger jets operated by Air Canada and U.S. airlines – plots that have been stopped because of intelligence work by U.S. and Canadian intelligence agencies.

“The most significant threat is a terrorist attack on aviation. That seems to be their Stanley Cup playoff. They want to knock down airplanes and they are trying every day to do it,” Mr. Kelly told CTV’s Power Play after meeting with senior Trudeau cabinet ministers on Parliament Hill.

“I can’t count the number of aircraft that have not been blown up in flight, whether they are United [Airlines] or Air Canada … but I can tell you there are dozens and dozens of plots ongoing all the time.”

Air Canada issued a strong denial that the airline had been the focus of any terrorist plot.

“Air Canada’s policy is generally not to discuss issues of security. However there is not truth whatsoever in the suggestion that Air Canada may have been involved in such threats,” spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick told The Globe and Mail.

Mr. Kelly would not provide further details, saying the information was classified but he added that Canada and the U.S. are considered “hard targets” by terrorists because of the security measures the two countries have put in place and the seamless co-operation on the sharing of information, including on passengers.

“We take security both here in the Western Hemisphere as well as in ports of entry overseas – airports that fly directly to our countries. We take it very, very seriously,” he said. “But we have to be on guard and I am not an alarmist.”

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale acknowledged the threat of aircraft terrorism was of high concern but played down the immediate dangers to airline passengers.

“It is a threat you take very seriously. Yes, I mean it’s not that people should be spooked by this situation but it’s very important that aviation safety be treated as a very high security priority and it has been year after year after year in Canada,” Mr. Goodale said when asked about Mr. Kelly’s comments.

Mr. Goodale said there is “not a new specific threat against Air Canada … but the Secretary was not referring to a new immediate threat.”

Mr. Kelly, a former Marine general, discounted complaints from Canadians who say they have been stopped and denied entry by U.S. customs and border agents for frivolous reasons since President Donald Trump began his immigration crackdown.

“Those who are stopped, a small handful, there is a reason for stopping them. Whatever they tell the press is their business but no one is stopped to be checked for their religion or their political opinion,” he said.

Mr. Kelly said the vast majority of 400,000 daily travellers from Canada to the U.S. sail through U.S. customs, and when some are stopped, it’s because of red flags raised in the security databases, suspect passports or concerns about child pornography or human trafficking.

