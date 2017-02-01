Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a banner invoking the Quebec City mosque shooting was hung on Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch’s constituency office overnight calling on the MP to resign.

Police say they were called to the Collingwood, Ont., office on Wednesday morning and the banner has been removed.

They say someone gained access to the roof overnight to hang the banner which calls on Leitch – who has expressed enthusiasm for U.S. President Donald Trump – to resign and includes the hashtag “#notmymp.”

The banner – which reached nearly to the ground from the roof of the single storey building – says “hate puts us all at risk” and lists the names of the six people killed in Sunday’s mosque shooting in Quebec City.

Leitch has promised to screen newcomers to Canada for “Canadian values,” and told the Fox Business Network last month that she believes Canadian workers are being left behind by “elites.”

OPP say the investigation into the source of the banner is ongoing.

