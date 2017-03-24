Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Chinese Ambassador to Canada Lu Shaye in Ottawa on March 21, 2017. (Blair Gable/the globe and mail)
Robert Fife and Steven Chase

OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

China’s new envoy says Beijing is seeking unfettered access for Chinese state-owned firms to all key sectors of the Canadian economy during free-trade talks now under way with Ottawa – including an end to restrictions barring these enterprises from investing in the oil sands.

The envoy also signalled that China does not want human rights to be used as a “bargaining chip” in free-trade talks with Canada. Ambassador Lu Shaye told The Globe and Mail that China will regard as trade protectionism any attempt by Canada to invoke national security to block state-owned firms from buying Canadian companies or doing business with the federal government.

