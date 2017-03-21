Maxime Bernier’s campaign says fellow leadership candidate Kevin O’Leary broke Conservative membership rules, but is refusing to provide the party with any proof.

The Conservative Party says it hasn’t received any information from Mr. Bernier’s campaign about alleged vote-buying from Mr. O’Leary’s team, and won’t be pursuing an investigation without it.

“I’ve got nothing to look into,” Conservative Party spokesman Cory Hann said Tuesday.

On Sunday, Mr. Bernier’s campaign provided The Globe with a sworn affidavit alleging one of Mr. O’Leary’s key organizers in the Sikh-Canadian community in Brampton, Ont., offered to pay for party membership – a clear breach of party rules.

The Globe and Mail published a story about the allegations, but Mr. Bernier’s team never sent the documents or any other information to the party to initiate a formal investigation.

“We consider the matter closed on our side so we won’t push that further,” said Maxime Hupé, a spokesman for Mr. Bernier.

“We trust the party to make sure that all the memberships that are bought for this leadership race are [legitimate], and so we trust the system, and so that’s why we won’t push that further.”

The fracas between the front-runners in the 14-person race comes a week before membership sales close on March 28. The party will elect its new leader on May 27.

Ari Laskin, Mr. O’Leary’s spokesman, said the campaign has not seen any documentation regarding Mr. Bernier’s accusations. “Mr. O’Leary is continuing to call for the Party to do a full audit of the membership list once the list is finalized on the 28th,” Mr. Laskin said in an e-mail.

The move from Mr. Bernier’s team to call out the reality TV star as a hypocrite was made after the O’Leary team accused his Quebec rival of committing mass membership fraud last week.

Six Sikh-Canadians swore an affidavit alleging that Ron Chatha, president of the Conservative Brampton East Riding Association, offered to pay for their memberships. The Sikh-Canadians went to a notary’s office in Brampton on Sunday.

Party rules require membership to be purchased by an individual using either personal cheques or personal credit cards.

But Mr. Chatha, who is a key organizer for Mr. O’Leary, flatly denied he engaged in voter buying and accused the Bernier campaign of seeking revenge. “They tried to recruit me and I refused. Now I am being targeted,” Mr. Chatha said. “I haven’t even signed anyone. I just signed my family.”

The O’Leary campaign said Sunday Mr. Chatha has not submitted any lists or memberships in bulk to the O’Leary campaign, and has only signed up his family. “The O’Leary campaign will continue to operate with transparency and by the rules,” it said.

Mr. Chatha said he was the one who first complained to party headquarters about false memberships when he looked at the recent list of 278 new members in his riding. Many of the people on that list did not even know they had been signed, he told The Globe.

“I was the one who complained. There is no merit in this. I didn’t do anything,” he said.

A party official confirmed that Mr. Chatha had flagged suspicious memberships that led to an investigation and the removal of more than 1,300 people from the party rolls on Friday.

Fellow leadership candidate Lisa Raitt on Monday called on the party to expel any leadership candidate caught cheating and to impose hefty fines on their campaigns.

“We have to show that this is a campaign and a contest that is beyond any kind of disrepute. It has to be absolutely clean,” she said in an interview.

Last Thursday, Mr. O’Leary’s team said it had uncovered a large number of cases of people in the Tamil-Canadian community in Toronto being signed up without their knowledge. It alleged that untraceable prepaid credit cards were being used to sign up members involving a Tamil-Canadian connected to the Bernier campaign.

Mr. Bernier denied his campaign was involved in vote buying and lashed out at Mr. O’Leary, calling him a “loser.”

The Conservative Party investigated the complaint and found 1,351 members were purchased through two IP addresses that were not paid by each individual as required under the rules. Those memberships were cancelled.

With a report from Robert Fife

Report Typo/Error