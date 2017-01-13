By the end of last October, Justin Trudeau could smile at the world. One big part of his foreign-policy platform was rekindling the big relationships that mattered to Canada’s economy: with the United States and Mexico, and with China.

He had turned Stephen Harper’s chilly relationship with Barack Obama to bromance. Mr. Trudeau buried Mexico’s seven-year-old visa grievance when he met President Enrique Pena Nieto at a Three Amigos summit in Ottawa. He was received with a warm welcome in China, and agreed to exploratory talks on free trade. And on Oct. 30, after a late psychodrama of Wallonian reluctance, he signed a free-trade agreement with the European Union.

