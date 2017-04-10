The federal government’s proposed legislation to legalize marijuana, which is set to be tabled on Thursday, is expected to tightly control the ability of producers to market their products to the public, sources said.

The proposed legislation is expected to call for plain packaging for recreational marijuana that would make the marketing of the drug more akin to tobacco products than alcohol.

“It would be hard to imagine a scenario where you could sell pot like you could sell booze,” said a senior government official.

The official acknowledged there is a “big gap” between the government’s position on packaging and a recent proposal from Canada’s licensed producers of marijuana, which have been getting ready to produce marijuana for the multibillion-dollar recreational market.

After it is tabled in the House, the legislation to legalize marijuana will be studied in committee in coming weeks, but it remains unclear when it will be adopted by Parliament.

In terms of the timing for the opening of the legal marijuana market, a key issue will be the ability of the provinces to develop the necessary infrastructure to distribute and sell marijuana to Canada’s adult population.

In a recent letter to the government, producers of medical marijuana called on Ottawa to give them some leverage to promote their products to the public. In the letter, the heads of companies such as Tilray Canada Inc., Canopy Growth Corp. and CannTrust Inc. said that the government should allow marijuana to be sold in containers with colourful lettering and logos, as long as they are not targeted at children.

A key argument for the licensed producers is that they have to create a product that can compete with the black market that sells illegally harvested marijuana.

“Packaging debates are often driven by public health concerns but in order to develop well-rounded public policy, rules surrounding packaging and in-store promotion must take into account the current status of the large, illegal cannabis black market and the harms it causes youth and society more generally,” said the letter dated March 21.

“Therefore, there must be allowances for branding as well as for in-store advertising of cannabis products to ensure that consumers who have already self-selected to enter a legal cannabis retailer will be well-informed about the products they are purchasing,” the letter said.

The governing Liberals used last year’s 4/20 celebrations – festivals held every year on April 20, in which marijuana enthusiasts publicly light up – to announce that they would table their legislation this spring. The government is expected to table the long-awaited bill ahead of that same date this year, sources said.

Liberal MP Bill Blair, who is parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Justice and Ottawa’s point man on the legalization file, has said that the production and sale of marijuana will be tightly regulated.

The legislation will be inspired by a task force that was led by former Liberal minister Anne McLellan, which proposed a complete legalization model in a well-received report last year.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has already endorsed one of its key recommendations, namely that marijuana should be legal for 18- or 19-year-olds, depending on each province’s legal drinking age.

The task force also urged the government to allow Canadians to buy or carry 30 grams of marijuana for personal use, and to grow up to four plants at home. The task force also recommended a system that would feature storefront sales and mail-order distribution, and allow a wide range of producers to operate legally, including “craft” growers and the current producers of medical marijuana.

