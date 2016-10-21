Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Canada's International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau speaks during in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Dec. 9, 2015. (CHRIS WATTIE/REUTERS)
Canada calls for more aid as groups brace for flood of civilians from Mosul Add to ...

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau says the global community has to do more to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe as Iraqi and ISIL forces fight for the city of Mosul.

Aid groups, together with the UN, launched an appeal in July for $284 million to prepare for an expected flood of people whenever Iraqi and Kurdish forces launched their attack to reclaim Iraq’s second-largest city.

But while the long-anticipated attack started Monday, the UN says less than half of what is needed has been donated by the international community.

As a result, aid groups say they are ready to help only a fraction of the estimated 1.2 million people believed trapped inside Mosul.

Canada is the fifth-largest donor when it comes to humanitarian aid for Iraq.

Bibeau says the international community has a responsibility to help and that all donors must respond.

