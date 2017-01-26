CANADIAN NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW
> The federal and provincial governments are poised to announce they have come to a deal on reducing interprovincial trade barriers, The Globe’s Bill Curry reports. The deal is currently being approved by cabinets across the country and will take effect on July 1.
> Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in Saskatoon last night, continues his cross-country tour to Regina and Winnipeg today.
> Canada recently lifted a visa requirement for Mexican visitors, but is prepared to reinstate it if there is a flood of asylum seekers from the country due to U.S. President Donald Trump’s provocations.
> Speaking of that: by 2036, half of Canadians will be immigrants or their children, according to Statistics Canada.
> A major report conducted by the Public Policy Forum and paid for by the government laying out how the Liberals could intervene to help the media industry is due to be released today. Tech giant Google is pushing back against one proposal that would give an incentive for businesses to advertise on domestic platforms and not foreign websites -- like, say, Google.
> As Conservative MPs meet in Quebec City for a strategy session, John Ibbitson asks: WWSHD? (What would Stephen Harper Do?) Or rather, who would the former prime minister vote for in the leadership race to replace him?
> And for financial reporters on Parliament Hill, no question from their editors is more frequent or irritating than: “When’s the budget coming out?” Finance officials are always tight-lipped about the document, which can move markets, before it is released. But we have our first hint: a printing contract offered up by the government would suggest the budget will come sometime in late February.
> Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto says his country will absolutely not pay for a wall on the Mexico-U.S. border, as Mr. Trump has called for. “Mexico offers and demands respect, like the completely sovereign nation that we are,” Mr. Peña Nieto said.
> Mr. Trump, who claims to have won the presidency but lost the popular vote due to millions of illegal votes, seems to be targeting states that didn’t vote for him in the search for electoral fraud.
> As Mr. Trump continues to sign a flurry of executive orders this week, Politico reports that he hasn’t been consulting legal experts or lawmakers as he goes, raising concerns about how workable the orders are.
> In the category of answers to questions you never had about the White House: Barack Obama kept a stock of apples and almonds, while Mr. Trump’s snack stash is full of Lay’s potato chips.
> And “why would anyone give the wrong answer to a pretty simple question?” A political scientist showed pictures of the Obama and Trump inaugurations to almost 1,400 adults and asked them which crowd was bigger. This is what happened.
Konrad Yakabuski (Globe and Mail): “The TPP’s death would leave its Chinese-led alternative – the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership – as the only game in town for Japan and Australia. They’d be forced to bind their economies to China’s without the protection of a rules-based order to govern fair trade and investment flows or stop China’s state-owned enterprises from distorting markets. They would be forced to accept China’s military control over the Asia-Pacific region as a fait accompli.”
Martha Hall Findlay (Globe and Mail): “It is hard to blame British Columbia for trying to exact as much as possible for itself. The blame really lies with those, including the federal government, who five years ago said nothing when these conditions were first proposed. By their silence, they seemed to accept the idea that, somehow, British Columbia had the right to say no. But, in Canadian law, it did not. Neither provincial governments nor municipalities have, under the Constitution, the power to block cross-border pipelines.”
Cesar Jaramillo (Globe and Mail): “From Stephen Harper to Justin Trudeau, from John Baird (to Rob Nicholson to Stéphane Dion) to Chrystia Freeland, Ottawa seems determined to proceed with this dubious deal no matter what. But we have yet to hear a single compelling argument that reconciles the authorization of the deal with the human-rights safeguards of our export controls system, which should prohibit such exports when there is a ‘reasonable risk’ that they might be used against civilians.”
Paul Adams (iPolitics): “This kind of reporting [on a Forum poll showing Kevin O'Leary's popularity] is an embarrassment to our profession. We need to apply the same skepticism and critical thinking to our own reporting on polls as we claim to apply to government or corporate documents. It really isn’t that hard — but sometimes it means that our poll stories won’t sound quite so sensational.”
Jeet Heer (New Republic): “Trump is a creature of impulses: Unmoored from traditional party loyalty or ideology, and governed by an insatiable need for affirmation. Trump won the election, but not in the convincing fashion he wanted. As a populist who claims to speak for all Americans, he was deeply wounded by the reality that his opponent got nearly three million more votes than he did.”
